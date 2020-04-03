Lordstown Motors pushes back production, releases new video of electric pickup

The coronavirus has delayed production of the electric pickup truck, the Endurance

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Motors has slightly changed its plan to build electric pickup trucks at the former General Motors plant.

Originally, production was scheduled to start around December 15. Now it’s been pushed to January 15.

CEO Steve Burns said it’s hard to tell the full extent until there’s more clarity on the impact of the virus.

At the same time, beginning Thursday and continuing every Tuesday and Thursday through April 23, Lordstown Motors will release short videos highlighting its new electric pickup truck, the Endurance.

Thursday’s shows what the company is calling its Alpha chassis. The video has a ground level perspective as the truck maneuvers on a muddy test track.