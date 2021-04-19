Lordstown Motors proud of truck’s performance in race, even though it didn’t finish

FILE – This Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo shows the electric Endurance pickup at Lordstown Motors Corp., in Lordstown, Ohio. A shareholder lawsuit was filed Thursday, March 18, 2021, against Lordstown Motors Corp., claiming it has defrauded investors. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(WKBN) – Lordstown Motors is speaking out after its Endurance did not finish its race through the Mexican desert.

CEO Steve Burns said they’re proud of their performance Saturday in the San Felipe 250.

Turns out, a third or more of the vehicles don’t finish because the terrain is so tough.

Burns said they decided to stop after the first 40 miles at the first charging station instead of heading back out for the second leg.

The company says it’s bringing what it learned back home.

On Wall Street, Lordstown Motors took a 10% dip as soon as it opened Monday morning. It’s hovering around $9 a share.