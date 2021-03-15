Lordstown Motors planning response to allegations that it misled investors

The report claims LMC paid an outside consulting group to generate preorders

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Motors Corporation is responding to a short-seller report claiming it misled its investors.

The company said Monday it’s aware of remarks made in a report by Hindenburg Research.

That report claims LMC paid an outside consulting group to generate preorders.

It also accused the company of having undisclosed production hurdles.

Lordstown Motors said it’s still on track to start production of the Endurance in September.

It will respond to the accusations in a live webcast Wednesday.