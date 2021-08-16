Lordstown Motors names former Tesla-Nissan exec in quality assurance role ahead of production start

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors named a former Tesla executive as its vice president of global quality Monday ahead of its planned September production start.

Eric Purcell was the director of manufacturing at Tesla before leaving for Gibson Brands. He also held senior-level positions at Kia and Nissan over the span of his 25-year career.

Purcell will be responsible for overseeing Lordstown Motors’ quality standards during the production of the Endurance electric truck. He’ll work directly with five departments across the company and report directly to president Rich Schmidt.

“As we ramp up to production and the beginning of vehicle delivery, it is absolutely crucial that we have the strongest and best set of executives in place to ensure Lordstown Motors’ success which is why Eric Purcell is an obvious and natural addition to our team,” Schmidt said.

The announcement comes less than a week after Lordstown Motors released its second quarter earning report that revealed a loss of $108 million and two months after its CEO and CFO stepped down.

“I have had my eyes on Lordstown Motors since they said they’d be producing a full-size, all-electric pickup truck with in-wheel hub motors. It’s that kind of innovation and history-making commitment I’m attracted to, both professionally and personally, and I am eager to get started. Lordstown Motors is changing the game, and I’m honored to have a seat at the table,” Purcell said.

Lordstown Motors has still not said how many trucks will be made in the first run or if it has firm orders for the vehicles.

Our cameras got an inside look at Lordstown Motors’ production plant ahead of its projected start date.