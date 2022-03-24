LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown Motors President Edward Hightower spoke Thursday at an MIH Partner Gathering.

MIH is a group of electric vehicle partners put together by Foxconn and is looking to work with Lordstown Motors.

Hightower’s remarks were part of a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission — most of which outlines where Lordstown Motors is at now.

There was, however, a section that updated the status of the Lordstown/Foxconn partnership. It read: