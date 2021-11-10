Lordstown Motors announces new appointments in executive leadership

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors announced several executive appointments as it works to bring the Endurance pickup truck to market and after a new deal with Foxconn Technologies.

The change in leadership comes as Rich Schmidt stepped down as president of Lordstown Motors and CFO Julio Rodriguez resigned after LMC admitted trouble with its pre-orders and then said it was running low on cash for operations.

Adam Kroll, an investment banker with a focus on the automotive industry, is the new company’s chief financial officer.

The company says the appointments are designed to strengthen its engineering capabilities for future vehicle development.

Edward T. Hightower, a veteran automotive executive, has been appointed president of Lordstown, effective November 29.

Hightower has 30 years of experience serving in product development, engineering, manufacturing, commercial and senior executive roles between Ford, BMW and GM. He currently serves as managing director of Motoring Ventures LLC and has been advising Lordstown in a consulting capacity, according to the company.

Shea Burns has been appointed as senior vice president of operations. In this role, Shea will continue to support Endurance launch readiness as well as the implementation of the previously announced agreement in principle with Foxconn as a consultant.

Burns has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, including having previously served as vehicle launch leader at Ford Motor Company and senior director of quality and director of engineering operations at Meritor, according to Lordstown Motors.

Jane Ritson-Parsons, who has been serving as the chief operating officer, has been appointed to the newly-created position of executive vice president—chief commercial officer. In this role, Ritson-Parsons will be building out Lordstown’s commercial strategy and continue overseeing several corporate functions including sales, customer service and support, human resources, brand marketing and communications.

“I am excited to welcome Edward Hightower and Shea Burns to these leadership roles with the Lordstown team as we move into this next critical phase,” said Lordstown CEO Dan Ninivaggi. “They both bring deep automotive experience, and with strong backgrounds in engineering, new product development, manufacturing, and launch readiness. These skill sets are especially important as we not only pursue the launch of the Endurance but as we also pursue future vehicle development opportunities with Foxconn. I’d also like to thank Rich Schmidt for his contributions to Lordstown Motors.”