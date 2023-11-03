LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people are on the ballot who are hoping to be the next mayor of Lordstown.

Robert Bond, Mark McGrail, Danielle Watson and Jackie Woodward are running to succeed the current mayor, Arno Hill.

Bond is currently in his fourth term serving on the village council.

“I feel I’m the best qualified,” said Bond. “I’m the only one who has any experience in village government. I’m familiar with the processes and procedures that we use.”

McGrail is involved in the senior center but previously served on the school board.

“The first thing that we need to do is get the village government organized and my idea is to use a comprehensive plan,” said McGrail.

Watson has managed different businesses her entire adult life.

“Being around everybody, the residents, working with them daily, I hear what they want, what they need, what they want brought here,” said Watson.

Woodward is currently in her second term on the school board.

“Having been in Lordstown my whole life, I have a good understanding of what’s here, how it works and what needs to be done,” said Woodward.

As for who gets the position, that’ll be up to the village’s 2,500 registered voters.