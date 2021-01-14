Lordstown mayor nominated for seat on Trumbull County Board of Elections

Arno Hill believes there are some issues at the Board of Elections he could help address

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill has been nominated to be on the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Hill says he applied for the recommendation from the Trumbull County Republican Party.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose still needs to approve the appointment. If approved, Hill will fill the seat for the expiring term of Kathi Creed.

Hill believes there are some issues at the Board of Elections he could help address.

“I’m gonna go there and try to be a good representative for the Republican Party, you know, even though you do everything on a non-partisan basis, you do have two Republicans and two Democrats and I think we needed a strong voice,” Hill said.

Since Hill is already elected, he can serve as mayor and on the Board of Elections. However, a candidate cannot.

Hill says he’s “keeping his options open” come time for re-election.