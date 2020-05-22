Lordstown leaders consider tax abatement for company looking to expand

Old Dominion would add 20 new jobs totaling about $1.2 million in additional payroll

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners are considering an enterprise zone agreement with Old Dominion Freight Line.

The company currently located on Route 422 in Girard is landlocked. It’s planning on expanding and moving to Tod Avenue in Lordstown.

Old Dominion has requested a 60% tax abatement for 10 years to build the new $6 million 30,000 square foot facility.

It would add 20 new jobs totaling about $1.2 million in additional payroll.

“It just makes sense for them, as a freight motor company, to be out there and, always, bringing in new jobs is a good thing,” said Nicholas Coggins, with the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

“It’s lean economic times where a company is expanding and is going to be adding new jobs, so it’s refreshing right now,” said Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa. “We’re going to do everything we can to work with them to make sure we secure those jobs right here in Trumbull County.”

Neither commissioners nor council members have voted on the tax abatement yet.