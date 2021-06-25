Lordstown distribution center works ratify first union contract

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The workers at the new TJX-HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown have ratified their first union contract.

The contract covers more than 800 workers at the distribution center.

It includes a three dollar an hour wage increase, premium job pay and shift pay.

Ninety-eight percent of the membership approved the three-year deal.

