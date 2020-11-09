Lordstown considering tax abatement for Tennessee company interested in facility

The Chattanooga-based company is eyeing the former Magna Seating facility

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lordstown Local School Board is meeting Monday afternoon to talk about a tax abatement for a Tennessee-based company eyeing the former Magna Seating facility in the village.

Mayor Arno Hill said M&M Industries is looking to get a 15-year, 75% tax abatement.

The school board has to vote on it first.

The decision then heads before council in a special meeting Monday night.

Hill said the company approached him a few weeks ago. So far, plans have been progressing rapidly.

The company estimates it will bring in 106 jobs at the end of five years.