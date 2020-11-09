Lordstown considering tax abatement for Tennessee company interested in facility

Local News

The Chattanooga-based company is eyeing the former Magna Seating facility

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lordstown Local School Board is meeting Monday afternoon to talk about a tax abatement for a Tennessee-based company eyeing the former Magna Seating facility in the village.

Mayor Arno Hill said M&M Industries is looking to get a 15-year, 75% tax abatement.

The school board has to vote on it first.

The decision then heads before council in a special meeting Monday night.

Hill said the company approached him a few weeks ago. So far, plans have been progressing rapidly.

The company estimates it will bring in 106 jobs at the end of five years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com