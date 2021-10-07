Lordstown approved to start K-9 unit, now looking for donations

(WKBN) – Lordstown Police got the approval to start a K-9 unit. Now, they are looking for donations to help start the unit.

Village Council Monday night approved the new unit and voted to allow fundraising to begin.

The department is looking to raise $25,000.

The money will cover the cost of the K-9, handler training and equipment to accommodate the K-9 in a police cruiser.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Lordstown Police Department.

The department will also post updates with the progress of the fundraising campaign and additional information on the K-9 unit on the Lordstown Police Department Facebook page.

If donating by check, make it out to the Lordstown Police Association and write K-9 in the memo section.

Donations can also be mailed to: Lordstown Police Department c/o K-9 campaign, 1583 Salt Springs RdWarren, OH 44481.