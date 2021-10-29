‘Lookout’ learns sentence for robbery of Liberty delivery driver

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man police say was the lookout for the robbery of a pizza delivery driver who was shot in Liberty received his sentence on Thursday.

Jermaine Stroughter, Jr., 22, was sentenced to 18 to 23 and a half years in prison. Stroughter pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping. He also has to forfeit his gun used during the crime.

Investigators say Stroughter helped plan the robbery and acted as the “lookout.”

The delivery driver, Orlando Soto, Sr., had only worked at Domino’s for about a week when he was robbed by two men and shot while making what he thought was a legitimate delivery on E. Montrose Street.

He said he handed over his wallet to the two men who pushed him to the ground. He said the other man, later identified by police as Tre Vaughn Powell, shot him.

Powell’s case is still going through the courts. He has a suppression hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Dec. 3.