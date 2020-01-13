Look out for road closures in Trumbull County

Roads in Farmington Twp. and Masury will be closed starting Monday

TRUMBRULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – There is a traffic alert Monday for Trumbull County drivers with roads in the area closed for repairs.

Starting Monday, culvert repairs are closing several streets.

The first is in Farmington Township, where Countyline Clark Road between Girdle and Parkman Mesopotamia roads will remain closed through Friday.

In Masury, another street will be closed starting Monday.

Mulberry Street is closed between Locust and South streets and will be closed to traffic until further notice.