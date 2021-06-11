Look inside reimagining project at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Debartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman is taking shape. The project is coming along so well that a grand opening date has been set for Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Friday date will be invitation only and Saturday will be for the public. WKBN 27 First News got a tour of the commons this week.

The tour began in the shell of what will be Steel Valley Brew Works At one end, crews were hanging drywall. At the other end, they were finishing it. The bar area is clearly marked, and the metal brackets for the TVs are in. Plywood covers where garage-style doors will be installed. In one corner, there will be a stage for live music.

“Bocce courts right here where we’re standing. He’s going to have two big bocce courts,” said Southern Park Mall General Manager Brian Gabbert.

Next to the Brew Works, the arched ceiling is in for what will be the main entrance into the mall.

“We will come in these doors. As you walk in there, you can see the mall is right here,” Gabbert said.

Outdoors, some of the curbing is in place, and a mound of dirt marks where the green space will be. The plans on how to use it are already being developed.

“We are working with Boardman High School and Boardman Schools. We will be bringing them in here. They will be having soccer practice, lacrosse practice, those types of activities,” Gabbert said.

Jonah Karzmer owns The Bunker, which is situated on the other side of The Brew Works. Bogey’s will handle all the food there, but the theme will be golf.

“These are our simulators. We will have a cart path that picks up and actually goes down the middle of the room,” Karzmer said.

The Bunker will be big, with a front bar and lounge, a family dining room, what’s being called the Lake Club Lounge, a Member’s Bar, and an area for golf lessons and practice.

“I feel comfortable that we have each room planned out in a way where it doesn’t feel overwhelming. It’s not just one big open space,” Karzmer said.

Gabbert said malls are no longer a place where you just go to shop.

“We really want to be a community center. We want to be the place where you can come and bring your family and enjoy a night out,” he said.



