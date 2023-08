BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A barn is a total loss after five departments were called out for a massive fire Friday night.

According to Fire Chief Mike Springer, the fire happened on the 17000 block of West Middletown Road in Beloit just after 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Fire Chief Mike Springer

Courtesy of Fire Chief Mike Springer

Courtesy of Fire Chief Mike Springer

Courtesy of Fire Chief Mike Springer

Courtesy of Fire Chief Mike Springer

Courtesy of Fire Chief Mike Springer

Deerfield, Damascus, Homeworth, Lexington and Greenford fire departments all assisted on the scene.

The fire is a total loss and is still under investigation, according to Chief Springer.