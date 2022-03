SPRINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A Springfield Township firefighter who passed away last week will be laid to rest Monday.

Last week WKBN covered a spaghetti dinner benefit for Chuck Gossard who was battling Stage 4 cancer. Chuck died last Wednesday at age 54.

His funeral will be at 11a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home on Market Street in Boardman.

His casket will then be transported via fire truck to Petersburg Cemetery.

Chuck was a Springfield Township firefighter for more than 30 years.