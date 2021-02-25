Longtime realtor for Mayo Realtors dies of cancer

Richard O'Brien had a long legacy in the real estate world in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A familiar face in the community passed away this week.

Richard O’Brien died of cancer at the age of 66 on Tuesday.

For the last 40 years, O’Brien was one of the faces of Mayo Realtors. He had a long legacy in the real estate world in the Valley.

He took his realtor test with his brother-in-law John McCarthy in 1982.

Ever since, he has worked with him at Mayo, encouraging people to live and invest in Youngstown even at a time when the steel mills had just closed and it looked like there may not have been much to invest in.

“He had an uncanny ability to match them up quickly with their dream home and people respected him for that and as a result, he had a 40-year career, sometimes selling the same family a home 2-3 times during their lifetime. That repeat business says a lot about your integrity and your whole professionalism,” McCarthy said.

While most people knew him as a realtor, he was also a husband, father, coach and mentor to his three kids, along with being a grandfather.

