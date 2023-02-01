LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Longtime village Mayor Arno Hill has decided not to seek re-election in Lordstown

“I just turned 70,” said Hill. “I’ve been involved for 30 years. It’s time to spend more time with my family.”

Hill served as Lordstown mayor from 1992-2003 and from 2012 to the present. He also served on village council from 2006-2011.

According to the Trumbull County Board of Elections website, no one has filed to replace Hill, though the filing deadline for the May primary election is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Independent candidates have until May 1 to file.