Longtime leader, advocate for Youngstown City Schools passes away

Anthony DeNiro, who served in the Youngstown City School District for over 50 years, has died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools said goodbye to a longtime leader and advocate for the district on Thursday.

Anthony DeNiro, who served in the Youngstown City School District for over 50 years, has died.

Rob Kearns, principal of Chaney High School, said DeNiro was a mentor to him.

“Tony was an experienced leader for whom I had so much respect,” Kearns said. “No matter what the problem, he always seemed to have a simple solution. Very early in my career, Tony was one of the first experienced people to reach out to me. That continued right up until this month. Tony was always someone who was willing to help and share.”

DeNiro worked as a teacher, school principal, business manager and deputy CEO during his time at Youngstown City Schools.

He also led a 10-year construction project for the district. During that time, all of the schools were either rebuilt or underwent renovations.

Superintendent Joe Meranto said DeNiro encouraged him to work at the district 17 years ago.

“Tony DeNiro dedicated his life to Youngstown City Schools and our scholars,” Meranto said. “From his early days as a student helper while in high school at Wilson to coming back after retirement, continuing to serve. In the end. he died doing what he loved best, serving our scholars in Youngstown.”

YCSD CEO Justin Jennings said the district will feel DeNiro’s absence.

“Tony did a lot for the district over the years, but he did most of it behind the scenes and without fanfare,” Jennings said. “He did what needed to be done and he did it for the scholars and for the district, not the credit. He epitomized servant-leadership.”

DeNiro is survived by his wife, Porsia and son, Anthony.