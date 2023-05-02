GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s longtime mayor has a challenger in the May Primary Election.

Incumbent Jim Melfi faces Mark Zuppo in the Democratic primary.

Melfi is in his 24th year as the city’s mayor. He says in his tenure, some of his biggest accomplishments were preventing a proposed landfill, cleaning up the old leatherworks site, being a part of the V&M negotiations and bringing the city out of fiscal emergency.

“What I’m very proud of is, despite all those difficulties, did not raise the income tax. It’s been six years since we’ve increased water and sewer,” Melfi told WKBN last month.

Zuppo is currently the city’s treasurer. He’s been a school board member for 16 years and has served as board president for the past seven. He previously served on council in the 1990s and has been the voice of the Girard Indians for 26 years.

Prior to his retirement, Zuppo worked as a medical device salesperson.

Melfi’s vision for the future is to maintain the city’s finances and make infrastructure improvements.

Zuppo says if he’s elected, he wants to plan for the future, update utilities, revitalize downtown and utilize what he feels is Girard’s biggest long-term revenue stream: the Girard Lake.

“I would probably have some public hearings and ask the people what they’d like to see up there. It could be residential, it could be recreational, it could be combination. It could be light manufacturing, warehousing,” Zuppo said. “You could do a variety of things.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results at WKBN.com.