YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The nation’s first private, free-standing alcoholism treatment facility has closed its doors.

The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.

According to Chairperson Thomas Sanborn, the center was looking for a new affiliation agreement in the Valley. This came after one ended in the fall with a rehab facility out of Pittsburgh.

According to Sanborn, all Neil Kennedy patients and clients have been transferred to Meridian Healthcare.

As for the Fellowship Hall where AA meetings are typically held, Sanborn says it will remain open.