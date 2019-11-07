Longest-serving Austintown School Board member defeated after Tuesday election

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dr. David Ritchie was defeated in Tuesday’s election as a member of the Austintown Board of Education.

He held the position for 52 years, making him the longest-serving school board member in Ohio.

It was not only the first time he ever lost a race, but the first time he didn’t finish with the most votes.

“You never like to lose but at this point, I understood. I didn’t do the preparation and all the work that I’ve done in the past. I listened to a lot of people who said you gotta run, you gotta run, and so forth,” Dr. Ritchie said. “I’m proud of the work I did, yes, I am, really. I feel I went over and above as far as doing my job, really.”

Two years ago, the Austintown Board of Education room was named the Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room.

Dr. Ritchie is 82 years old and a retired foot surgeon.

He was very gracious in defeat and anyone who knows Dr. Ritchie would have expected nothing less.