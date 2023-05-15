YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Commerce Street has been closed longer than any of the other streets getting a facelift as part of downtown Youngstown’s construction project.

Crews were milling down the old asphalt Monday getting ready to begin new paving soon.

At least some portion of Commerce Street has been closed off to traffic since September 2020.

Youngstown Public Works Director Chuck Shasho said there have been some problems throughout the project.

“We did find quite a bit of surprises when we initially started Commerce Street, so we’re getting to the point where all of our curb work is in and we finally got some pavement operations,” Shasho said.

Shasho said most of the paving on Commerce, with the exception of the area behind 20 Federal Place which is having demolition work done, should be finished by July 4.