YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who dedicated many years of service to Youngstown has passed away.

Long-time former Federal Plaza Director Claire Maluso has died.

Maluso began her career with the city in 1988.



She took some time off to work for Valley Congressman Jim Traficant as his economic development coordinator.

Maluso was also a member of the Youngstown Cityscape Board.

She said she was proud to be a part of so many changes in the city throughout the years.