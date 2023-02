YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran politician has decided not to seek re-election and will retire. She is long-time Youngstown Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark.

Brown-Clark is in her 24th year as clerk.

She previously served eight years on the Youngstown School Board and 30 years as an associate professor of English at Youngstown State University.

“Serving the citizens of this community has been a distinct honor,” Brown-Clark said.