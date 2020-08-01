Long time YCSD athletic director Ed Matey dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City School District announced the passing of long time athletic director Ed Matey on Saturday.

Matey, known as a sports legend and dedicated educator, retired in 2017. His career in Youngstown spanned 49 years.

“Ed Matey dedicated his life to the Youngstown City Schools’ community and students and especially Chaney High School,” said Superintendent Joe Meranto. “Beginning as a student at Chaney, Ed went on to become a teacher, coach and athletic director at his beloved alma mater.”

Matey led the Chaney Cowboys to eight City Series titles and coached five players who went on to play in the NFL during his time there from 1971-1986.

Tracy Cain, who worked alongside Matey for many years, said he provided help whenever she needed it.

“Serving in his capacity with athletics and within the YCSD system, he was so knowledgeable about high school legislature, policies and the overall effectiveness of supervising the academic component within athletics,” Cain said. “…He was well known by everyone in the Mahoning Valley community and we will miss his expertise,” Cain said.

Matey’s roots are deep in Youngstown. He played at Chaney and eventually went on to play at Youngstown State.

Matey was inducted into the Chaney Wall of Fame in 2005 and the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.