Long-time Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy passes after COVID-19 complications

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-time Mahoning County sheriff’s deputy has passed away due to complications of COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The best word I can describe him is top-notch. He was a great deputy, you know. He was a good family man, good public servant, always had a smile on his face, you know. He really is what the sheriff’s office is all about,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Deputy Eddie Mitchell served at the department for 29 years. Greene said he and Mitchell were hired within days of each other.

“We’re devastated, and we’re sickened by this, and a lot of our hearts are broken here,” Greene said.

Deputy Mitchell left behind his wife Wanda and two children.

Greene said he was an amazing man, and he will be truly missed by everyone in the department.