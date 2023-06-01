AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bingo game that has been around for 30 years will have its largest pull-tab jackpot ever on Friday.

The jackpot at the Holy Apostles Parish Bingo is up to $15,600.

The person who wins a portion of the ticket can then pick from the 23 numbers left on the jackpot board.

If there’s no winner, $600 will be added weekly to the jackpot until someone picks the winning number.

“We have not seen a number this high in the history of our Bingo. The highest that we’ve ever had was $13,000, and we are at $15,000,” said organizer Becky Onuska.

Onuska said as such, they’re hoping for a large crowd on Friday.

The Holy Apostles Parish Bingo Hall is located in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.

The game starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Only Bingo players are eligible for the jackpot.