Lock your doors: Trumbull County sees rise in overnight car break-ins

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are reminding people to lock their cars.

The warning comes after a rise in overnight car break-ins.

Since Sunday, four reports have been filed involving money, credit cards and even a firearm stolen from vehicles.

Detectives say the break-ins have been reported in Bristol, Fowler and Johnston.

They’re asking vehicle owners to take precautions like locking their doors and removing valuables from their cars.

“Any money, purses, wallets, debit cards, firearms, anything that’s important at all, please take in the house with you,” said Sgt. Mike Yannucci with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see suspicious activity, call 911 right away.

If you have information on any of the break-ins, call Yannucci at 330-675-7087.