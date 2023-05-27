MERCER BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Mercer Borough is nearly ready to welcome the Valley back to the court square for the annual Mercer 500 Memorial Day Parade.

Earlier this week, volunteers were busy putting up more than 500 American flags that line the borough streets.

Each flag has a dog tag representing one person who served for our country.

Organizers say it is a special way to honor local fallen soldiers and unite the community.

“Mercer is a very patriotic town. We’re proud of our country. And to drive or walk through the flags, listening to the dog tags on them, and just seeing them wave through the cemetery and Pitt street, it’s truly something magical,” said Aaron Sines, the Mercer 500 organizer.

The Mercer 500 Memorial Day celebration kicks off Sunday night with a concert on the new band stand. Local artist Chris Higbee is performing.

The Jason Michaels Memorial 5K, followed by the parade, will be Monday morning.