HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether it was reading a book, having a picnic lunch, or playing on the Tiger Town playground, dozens of people were at Howland Township Park Tuesday afternoon enjoying what could only be described as a beautiful day.

Lydia Stroup and her mother, Lisa, decided to take their exercise outdoors.

“It’s the perfect temperature — not too hot. Got our sunblock on and everything to protect us. Even though it’s kinda cloudy, you can still get sunburnt,” said Lydia.

“You gotta get out and look at the flowers and the birds and all the nature. It’s a great thing, and then they have the nature walk back here, so we enjoy that when we come out here, too,” expressed Lisa.

The same goes for David Tack and his wife.

“My wife and I, we’ve been walking a lot over the last couple years. We started a new diet, and I’ve lost over 100 pounds in the last year and a half, and she’s lost, well, I won’t go into that. That’ll get me in trouble, especially on TV,” explained David.

The Tacks took their almost daily three-mile to Howland Tuesday. He says they enjoyed it.

“It’s been perfect, and it’s nice ’cause of the way it’s set up. It’s like, you know, you get some areas that are sunny and some that are shaded. It makes it real comfortable, so we really had a good time with it today,” said David.