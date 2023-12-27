(WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

Valley stores saw long lines of people purchasing tickets in hopes of winning big.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing, which was for $638 million.

There have been 30 drawings since the last jackpot-winning ticket was sold.

According to Powerball, the winner of Wednesday’s drawing would take home a cash value of $352.3 million. This has Valley residents’ wheels turning about what they’d do with all that money.

“Probably take the family on a vacation, and the rest of it, I would probably put a lot of it to the military for the vets,” said Gregory Allen, of Lordstown.

“If I hit it big tonight, first of all, I’d pay off all my bills, and we’ve got kids so we’re gonna help the kids and grandkids. That’s the whole plan, is helping everybody else,” said Hazel Scott, of Youngstown.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m.