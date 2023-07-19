COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A local burger restaurant has now expanded into Columbiana County.

Sespe Burger announced on social media on Tuesday that they have opened another location at the Red Brick Commons at Firestone Farms on Town Center Avenue in Columbiana.

The restaurant has West coast style burgers, sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and fries. Sespe Burger already operates a location on Market Street in Boardman.

The new location in Columbiana is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, it is open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.