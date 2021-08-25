33 News at 6

Localized flooding reported with heavy downpours in Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rains are moving through the Valley this afternoon.

Localized flooding was reported in several areas, including on North River Road in Warren.

One car was reportedly stopped in the water at North River and Elm roads.

  • Stormy weather, Youngstown
    Youngstown, Jenny B.
  • Stormy weather, Newton Falls
    Newton Falls, Lisa C.
  • Stormy weather, Austintown
    Austintown, Mason R.
  • Stormy Weather, Warren
    Warren, Karen M.
  • Stormy weather, Warren
    Warren, Kim F.
  • Stormy Weather, Warren
    Warren, Hope P.
  • Stormy Weather, Greenville
    Greenville, Lance H.

