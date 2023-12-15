SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new training center opening in Columbiana County.

The Sustainable Opportunity Development Center in Salem opened its new training center Friday. The goal is to provide short-term industry training and certifications in areas like robotics, hydraulics, motor drives and more.

Local representatives in attendance, including Monica Robb-Blasdel, were treated to demonstrations that ran throughout the grand opening.

Executive Director Julie Needs says the center fills a gap that businesses don’t have time, space, or resources to fill.

“It wasn’t just the space and the technology that they needed. They needed somebody to facilitate that training for them. So that’s really what we became, is we filled the gap for short-term training,” said Needs.

The center partnered with several organizations, including the Utica Shale Academy and YSU’s Excellence Training Center. It was partially funded through an Appalachian Community Grant awarded through Governor Mike DeWine’s office