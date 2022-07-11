COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The women’s tee was crowded at one area golf course Monday.

The first Women Fore Women Golf Classic was held at The Links at Firestone Farms. There were 132 women golfers who played with charity in mind.

This event took over for the Pink Ribbon Classic.

Proceeds benefit the Christina House domestic violence shelter and program in Columbiana. It helps those affected by domestic violence through shelter, advocacy and education.

“Yeah, I think people really stepped up. They really stepped up to support the cause, a women’s cause we wanted to make sure and highlight. And so this year it’s domestic violence and the shelter that serves Columbiana County and the program and I think people saw the importance of that,” said Nancy Voitus with Catholic Charities.

The money raised by the golf outing will help plug a loss in federal funding.