CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has been following the story of Kelly Long, the local woman who desperately needed a kidney transplant last year.

Wednesday, Long showed her appreciation for support from the community and provided an update on her situation.

The mother of three and autism and special needs advocate remembers being told she was in end-stage kidney failure two years ago.

“My first concern was, ‘Oh my gosh! What’s going to happen to my kids? I can’t die,” she said.

Her prognosis did not look good; that is until she got the life-changing phone call last Memorial Day from the Cleveland Clinic that they had found a donor for her.

At the time of the transplant, her kidney function was at 12%.

Seven months later, she said it’s now around 80%.

“I feel great. I feel so much better. My life has changed 100 percent,” she said.

Long no longer has to do dialysis, and she can once again drive, though she still makes frequent trips to the Cleveland Clinic and takes anti-rejection meds.

“Right now, I’m taking 33 pills a day. That’s down from 44 pills a day, so I’m taking 192 pills a week, but if that’s what it takes to keep me alive, then I’ll do it,” she said.

Long said the outpouring of love and support from the community was amazing. One of her biggest supporters is WKBN/WYTV meteorologist Jim Loboy, whom she met through local events.

When he heard her story, he felt compelled to help, running four miles every four hours for 48 hours to raise money for her.

“That just speaks volumes about him and his compassion and what amazing character and integrity he has,” Long said.

Long said she is excited to get back to work soon, where she advocates in schools for services and accommodations for special needs kids.

If one thing is for sure, she will never forget the people who have rallied behind her.