PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon woman will spend the next five years in prison for violating federal drug laws.

U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said Tuesday that Katlyn McGirr, 31, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute at least 28 grams of crack cocaine as well as additional quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and powder cocaine, from June 2020 to June 2021.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon also ordered McGirr to serve four years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Information presented to the court said McGirr admitted responsibility for the distribution of 150 grams of powder cocaine, 30 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of heroin, and 10 grams of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Olshan commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of McGirr.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.