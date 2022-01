CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy snowfall in the Valley led to lots of fun in the snow — for kids and adults.

Janet Yosay decided to try out her newly acquired pony sleigh on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a basket sleigh that was built in 1860.

Back in the ’70s, the sleigh was purchased at a President McKinley auction, although no one could verify that the sleigh actually belonged to President McKinley.

Yosay said her pony captain did his best pulling the sleigh but the snow was just a little too deep.