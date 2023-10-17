WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A Mercer County woman who was found guilty for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach was sentenced Tuesday.

Rachel Powell, of Sandy Lake, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to four years and nine months in prison. Prosecutors had asked for eight years.

Powell was found guilty in July of the nine counts against her including civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or ground with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

She was sentenced to varying times in prison on the different counts, with all of them to be served concurrently, with the most severe sentence being 57 months in prison. After she gets out, she will have to serve three years of probation and pay restitution in the amount of $2,753 and a fine of $5,000.

Prosecutors had requested that Powell go directly to prison, but the judge is allowing her to self-surrender after Jan. 5, 2024.

Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady” was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.