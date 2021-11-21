Local woman fosters rescue dog found stuffed in a crate outside

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s report from October, over 110 stray dogs were found and 15 of those dogs were found confined.

With animal shelters filling up to capacity, dogs and other pets are in need of places to stay.

Mia, a 10-year-old dog from Campbell, was one of those dogs. She was found stuffed in a plastic crate on the porch of her owner’s home.

She spent over 6 hours with no food or water.

“Mia was not able to stand. She was shaking profusely,” said Mia’s foster parent Renee Habart.

Habart has fostered Mia for almost two months. She found her at Rescue Me Pawsome Style, a rescue in Medina who helped when local shelters were full.

The rescue allows people to foster dogs.

“Even if you can help with one dog, short-term, long-term, anything. It’s so appreciated and you can save a life doing that,” Habart said.

Most rescues pay for a foster dog’s food and other services. Habart found the benefit of a new furry friend very rewarding.

“I am very lucky to have her here. She has just been a true joy, to watch her learn how to be a dog,” Habart said.

Habart and Mia are thankful for the neighbor who called and saved Mia’s life.