WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman indicted on a felony endangering children charge appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Alfreda Provitt pleaded not guilty to the charge in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Provitt was charged following an investigation that began when a four-month-old baby was revived with naloxone back in July. According to a police report, Provitt was babysitting the child at the time.

Provitt’s bond was continued at $20,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on November 8.