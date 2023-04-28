AKRON, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Mahoning County has been charged in the April 2016 death of her two-year-old son in Akron.

According to court records, Amanda Jo Bunner, 33, of Salem was arrested on a murder warrant Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday in Akron Municipal Court.

Bunner is accused of murder in the death of her two-year-old son Jaxon Ross Bunner which happened on the 300 block of Palm Avenue in Akron.

WKBN reached out to the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau. Police have not given any further information as to why Bunner was charged with murder or why charges were filed so many years after the child’s death.

Reports said that the child died but the manner of death was not listed. Chief investigator of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office Gary Guenther said that the boy died April 13, 2016, at Akron Children’s Hospital from subdural hemorrhage with traumatic brain swelling and herniation due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Bunner’s bail was set at $1 million. Her next court date is scheduled for May 24 in Akron Municipal Court.