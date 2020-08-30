Local winery previews its new property in Liberty

They already have a few outdoor events planned including two weddings in September

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A few months ago, an announcement was made about a winery coming to Liberty.

The owners purchased the property that used to be owned by the Diocese of Youngstown. Now, they’re making more progress and giving people a sneak peek this weekend.

Woodland Cellars is a 27 acre property along Logan Way in Liberty. The property has two mansions that were once used as a spiritual retreat center.

Now, it’s getting restored into more than just a winery and this is their first event since purchasing the property.

On Sunday, people were able to come out and get some fair food and enjoy some wine.

The plan is to start with the winery, then include a bed and breakfast, event center, brewery and much more.

“It goes beyond that. More of a community meet and greet and introduction. So, some people haven’t made it out to Hubbard get a little peek of what we have and what we’re doing, and it’s good to hear the feedback and all the connections, the property and see everybody come out,” said owner Nate Wilson.

They’re also planning an Oktoberfest event for the last weekend in September. They already have a few other outdoor events planned, including two weddings in September.

They hope to have the winery up and running by next spring.