Local wineries attract new customers with tastings at Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local wineries were at Stambaugh Auditorium Saturday giving the community a chance to sample their products.

This is the fifth year of Winter Wine Affair. The event helps wineries attract new customers.

People were not only able to sample wine, but they also had the option to take a bottle home.

Event organizer Jennifer Gerger said the Lake Erie area has a unique advantage for growing grapes.

“In that area when the glaciers came through, it brought up some of the soil enrichments and that’s where the vineyards grow. The Lake Erie plays a big effect on it, too, because we’re up higher and some of that cool air helps with the vineyards,” said Gerger.

There are over 325 wineries in the state of Ohio and 13 of them took part in the event.

A winery from the Sandusky area even made the trip.