Local Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns as in-person event with WYTV’s Aaron Deane as MC

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend, steps are being taken to address the impacts that Alzheimer’s disease and dementia have in the Valley.

The 2021 Mahoning Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns as an in-person event this year.

Our very own Aaron Deane will be this year’s emcee.

The event encourages participants of all ages and abilities to join in the fight against the disease.

In the state of Ohio, there are 220,000 individuals 65 years of age and older living with Alzheimer’s and 442,000 caregivers.

Marcy Angelo, who helps run the Lou Blaney Memorial, says it’s the bonds made and the number of resources at the walk that amaze her.

“Last year, like many events, you have many virtual things and I think that works for a lot. But the biggest thing is, every Alzheimer walk I’ve participated in, I was blown away about the amount of people not just that were there but impacted by it,” she said.

The Mahoning Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16. It will be at the Watson & Tressel Training Site on YSU’s campus.

Entry starts at 8:15 a.m., a ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 9:15 a.m.

You can register in person but you are asked to do it ahead of time through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.