STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of young volunteers needs your help! The Boo Squad is collecting items for its big annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The squad needs any item you’d have on your Thanksgiving table. In seven years, the Boo Squad has helped over 680 families and is committed to helping 125 more.

“[I’m] crossing my fingers that people donate so we can not only feed the people that we committed to, but those on the waiting list as well,” said Heather Hrina-Medvec, Boo Squad Founder. “The school districts, every year, they have more families they want to add, which is it’s really sad because the need’s right in our backyard.”

You can drop off items or make a donation the next two Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon at 103 Forest Creek Drive in Struthers. There’s also a big spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

For more information, visit the Boo Squad’s Facebook page.