Local volunteer fire departments struggle to find enough manpower

Some chiefs said there have been times when they were the only firefighter responding

(WYTV) – Finding people willing to donate their time to help protect their communities is a struggle affecting volunteer fire companies across the country. A number of departments, including some in our area, are facing a serious shortage of volunteers.

Chief Brian Allison admitted he never knows how many will show up when there’s a call.

“I’ve been alone at a fire before,” he said.

Allison is chief for both the Berlin and Deerfield volunteer fire departments.

He was the first on the scene of Wednesday’s fire on Bedell Road. He’s also one of just 18 people on Berlin’s department.

Others are in the same predicament.

“Just the other day, I, myself, was the only one at a call,” said Hubbard Fire Chief Ron Stanish. “Our response time was roughly 40 minutes.”

Stanish showed us his department’s brand new half-million-dollar truck.

With just 28 volunteers on his roster, Stanish is turning to voters next March with a 1.5 mil levy to create a part-time paid force to ensure there are people there when needed.

“It’ll generate a little over $306,000 a year, annually, and we’re looking to put three to four people on during the day, 8 to 6,” he said.

The problems of attracting volunteers are impacting departments everywhere. Many departments are paid only small stipends for the calls they do answer, but that doesn’t come close to covering their time and expenses.

“All the state requirements for CE and all that, it’s hard for our people to keep up on all their continuing education and everything we have to do to stay certified,” Allison said.

And there are no guarantees that those who do join will stay.

“Once they get in and realize they really don’t have the time, what you should put in, they end up leaving anyway,” Stanish said.

Just in the last six months, Stanish has lost three of his volunteers.