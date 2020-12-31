Local volunteer fire departments struggle during pandemic

Expenses can quickly start to add up for volunteer fire departments

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Thousands of businesses and organizations have been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also taking a toll on emergency responders.

Expenses can quickly start to add up for volunteer fire departments. That’s especially true for the Berlin Township Fire Department. They rely on fundraisers and donations to get by.

Each year, firefighters host a BBQ Chicken Dinner for the community. In return, they get money to help them stay afloat.

“Our biggest fundraiser we had to do a bit differently this year,” said firefighter Sam Barnhouse. “All things considered, we’re still doing OK but just a little bit tighter budget this year as far as what we can and can’t do for our members.”

All of the money they raise and donations go toward everything from equipment to training.

“Unfortunately, a lot of those classes, too, have been canceled or rescheduled. Some haven’t been able to take place yet because of COVID,” Barnhouse said.

Luckily, they’ve been able to fall back on money they’ve gotten through the CARES Act.

“Having that money available has really helped us tremendously,” Barnhouse said.

Though it’s doesn’t completely make up the difference. The fire department is also struggling with COVID-19. Many members have had to quarantine.

“We’re low on members as it is, so not having people available to respond and do things has a big effect on us,” Barnhouse said.

Barnhouse encourages people to check in with their local volunteer fire department to see how they’re doing. Besides donations, they’re always looking for more volunteers.